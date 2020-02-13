Kenya: Former Sports CS Arrested Over 'Fraudulent' Arms Deal

13 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was Thursday arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over fraudulent deals for the purchase firearms and ammunition.

The former cabinet minister dismissed in March 2019 when President Uhuru Kenyatta reorganized the government was taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road in Nairobi where he was being grilled.

It was not immediately clear whether DCI chief George Kinoti will prefer charges against him.

"He is under arrest; he is being investigated over fraud involving the purchase of arms. Our officers are questioning him. It's a fraud involving several other suspects including foreigners," Kinoto told Capital FM News.

The nature of possible charges also remained unknown.

Since his removal from cabinet, Echesa has remained vocal in western Kenya politics taking a tough stance against the proposed privatization of state-owned sugar mills in the region.

He has remained steadfast on his support to Deputy President William Ruto 2022 presidential ambitions, something opinion leaders believed contributed to his dismissal from cabinet.

