Nigeria: Fire Razes Shops At Lagos Mile 12 Market

13 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

About three shops at the popular Mile 12 market in Lagos have been razed in a fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the fire outbreak emanated from one of the shops.

The affected part of the market is the area designated for sellers of rice and frozen items.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the fire, which was caused by an electrical surge, started at 5:30 a.m.

A trader, who declined to give his name, told PREMIUM TIMES that the fire started immediately the electricity company restored power in the neighbourhood.

"It was due to the negligence of the traders. They are used to not putting off all sockets at the close of the day and they won't buy original socket that will automatically put itself on and off or regulate electricity," the trader said.

The fire was put out by the LASEMA Response team and men of the Lagos State Fire Service.

Lots of goods and properties were destroyed by the fire.

The fire is coming barely two weeks after over seven buildings were razed at Martins Street, Balogun market, Lagos. The cause of the fire was attributed to an attempt by a trader to fuel a running generator.

