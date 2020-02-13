Nigeria: FEC Approves N1.4bn for Transport Ministry

13 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over FEC where members honour victims of Boko Haram attack

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved N1.4 billion for 180 marine fenders.

Marine fenders are used for preventing ships or boats from colliding with each other.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, disclosed this while briefing State House reporters at the end of this week's cabinet meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The new fenders, she said, are to replace the deteriorated ones currently in use.

"The Ministry of Transportation today at FEC presented two memos, one was for the award of contract for 180 marine fenders, which was approved for the sum of N1.482 billion.

"Marine fenders are what they are, just to cushion when the ships come in form the key walls. Over the years the ones that have been there are damaged so it's time to buy new ones and that was approved," she said.

She also announced that the sum of N557 million for the expansion of renovation work at the Tincan Island Port in Lagos.

"We also presented a memo for the extension of consultancy services for the rehabilitation of the Tincan Island Port, which has been going on since 2002 and now is been expanded. What we were seeking was N557 million, which was approved," she said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.