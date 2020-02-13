Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Boys Eye Olympics Berth

13 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Imani Makongoro

Dar es Salaam — As the Africa Beach Volleyball Championship's second round looms, the national team players say they have what it takes to shine in the much-anticipated event.

The championship, which starts on March 13 through to March 15 at the Mbalamwezi Beach in the city, will serve as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The national men's beach volleyball team will report at camp on February 20 for the three-day tournament. In separate interviews with The Citizen yesterday, the players nothing will stop them from making it to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Ford Edward, one of the team's key players, said they were in high spirits, raring to secure a ticket for the Olympics.

"Last year, we won top honour in the first round in Kampala, Uganda. We will repeat the feat next month," he said. Said Alhaji had similar views, saying that they will capitalise on the home ground advantage to silence their rivals.

"Our target is to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Tanzanians should expect positive results," he said.

The other players in the four-man squad are Shukuru Ally and David Neeke. Tanzania is in Group B alongside Niger, Ghana, South Africa and Sudan.

