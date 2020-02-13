Tanzania: Five Pupils Killed in Car Accident

13 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Muyonga Jumanne

Dar es Salaam — Five pupils at Ndelenyuma Primary School, located at Madaba in Songea, Ruvuma, were killed on Wednesday, February 12 when a vehicle ran on them as they sought to cross the road.

The accident occurred at around 14:00, according to the Ruvuma Regional Police Commander, Mr Simon Maigwa.

"Six pupils were hit by the vehicle as they wanted to cross the road. Five of them died on the spot while one sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital," he said.

He said due to the rains, the place where the accident occurred was slippery, making it difficult for the driver to control the Land Cruiser.

The vehicle was taking two technicians to a communication tower site.

As soon as the accident had occurred, the driver ran away.

Police in Ruvuma are looking for the driver's whereabouts.

