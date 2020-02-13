Kenya: Independence Party Kanu Members to Mourn Moi for 40 Days at Kabarak

13 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya African National Union (Kanu) party will continue mourning the late retired President Daniel arap Moi for the next 40 days at his home in Kabarak.

Speaking during the burial ceremony, Kanu secretary general Nick Salat announced that during the period, the home will be opened to visitors who want to condole with the late Moi's family.

According to Salat, the 40 days will commence after seven days to allow the family to mourn Mzee in their own way first.

"We will give the family the usual seven days of mourning, then as members of Kanu and Kenyans who love late Moi we are going to be here in Kabarak receiving guests for 40 days because he gave a lot to our party and Kenya in general," said Salat.

Moi, the second president of Kenya, died on February 4 and was buried at his home on February 12.

Salat also intimated that the independence party is still strong despite the death of Moi, who vied for member of parliament and president on a Kanu ticke tenure his whole tenure.

Led by Salat, the mourners donned party colors in honor of Moi's party which the president took pride in for 24 years as he served as the head of state.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

