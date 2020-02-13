Kenya: Court Throws Out Koroga Festival Case

13 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bonface Otieno

The organisers of this year's Koroga Festival are free to stage the event inside Hell's Gate National Park on Friday after the High Court threw out an application seeking to block it.

Justice John Mutungi ruled Wednesday that the Nakuru Environment and Land Court did not have jurisdiction to hear the petition filed by the WildlifeDirect against the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Naivasha Love Festival.

That clears the last hurdle for the Koroga Festival that is planned to run for two days at Hell's Gate National Park, Naivasha.

The conformists have been up in arms against the KWS for allowing organisers of the music festival to host the fete, saying the park had sites designated for hosting such events.

"Success is not winning a court case. Success is thriving wildlife. It is a very sad day for Kenya and lovers of wildlife that the agency responsible for the conservation of wildlife has accepted Sh700,000 despite the fact that the event imperils critically endangered species in an already degraded park," Dr Paula Kahumbu, chief executive officer at WildlifeDirect said upon losing the case.

On Monday, Tourism Federation chairperson Mohamed Hersi criticised the KWS for allowing the event "that pull large human activities" to take place at Hell's Gate.

He appealed to the organisers to look for "a more suitable and environmentally friendly venue" elsewhere.

On Wednesday, an international conservation agency joined the fray, saying hosting the 29th edition of the Koroga Festival in Naivasha would lead to "significant disturbance to the animals staying in the ecosystem."

Like other conservationists, A Rocha Kenya wants the KWS to look for an alternative site.

"We would, therefore, appeal to you to revoke the music festival even at this late stage and prove to Kenyans how KWS can defend the integrity of the biodiversity it has been given the mandate to take care of," said A Rocha Kenya director Colin Jackson in the letter dated February 11.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.