Kenya: Ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa Arrested

13 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vincent Achuka

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was on Thursday arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

He was then taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The reason for his arrest remains unclear.

Echesa was in March 2019 sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a mini cabinet reshuffle after having served as minister for Sports and Heritage for one year, a month and two days.

Echesa, a former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) youth leader in Kakamega, did not have it smooth - with critics questioning his academic credentials during his vetting.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.