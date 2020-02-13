Kenya: Ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa Arrested

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was on Thursday arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

He was then taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The reason for his arrest remains unclear.

Echesa was in March 2019 sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a mini cabinet reshuffle after having served as minister for Sports and Heritage for one year, a month and two days.

Echesa, a former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) youth leader in Kakamega, did not have it smooth - with critics questioning his academic credentials during his vetting.