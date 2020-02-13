Nigeria: Don't Return to Borno Again, Shekau, 'Boko Haram' Leader Warns Buhari

Photo: VOA News
Auno, Borno state, Nigeria.
13 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

The leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has sent President Muhammadu Buhari a warning, telling him never to return to Borno.

In a video obtained by TheCable, the leader of the sect conspicuously told Buhari that his members are fully on ground in the North-East.

He said they will attack Buhari if he visits Borno again. "Buhari came to Maiduguri pretending to be a good man. He shouldn't try it again," Shekau said in Hausa language.

Speaking further, he gave condition for Chibok girls' release, noting that the schoolgirls would be set free if the federal government let go of the sect members currently in detention.

Recall that in April 15, 2014, the sects abducted about 276 female students from Chibok girls Secondary School.

Since then, Boko Haram has release few and had retained others including Leah Shaibu, a christain amongst them.

However, the group launched another attack hours after Buhari paid a condolence visit to the state over the killing of 30 persons in Auno, a community near Maiduguri, on Sunday.

Details later:

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

