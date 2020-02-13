Nigeria: Julius Berger Sets 2022 Deadline for Second Niger Bridge

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the engineering construction contractor handling the 2nd Niger Bridge project, has set February 2022 as the deadline for the completion of the project.

Julius Berger Project Manager, Mr. Friedrich Wieser, gave this assurance last Tuesday when the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, paid an inspection visit to the 2nd Niger Bridge's project site at the Anambra axis to evaluate the extent of works done on the bridge and its ancillary roads.

Weiser told Fashola that Julius Berger has mobilised 1,300 workers and 425 equipment to the site in order to ensure timely and successful completion of the project. Work on the project, according to him, had reached 33 per cent completion.

He said: "The Bridge is being designed in line with applicable standard. We're currently doing sand filling of a 7 kilometer access road to the bridge and it will be completed by September this year. The entire project would be completed in February 2022. For now, we have no challenges."

Fashola said in his response to Wieser's presentation that the completion of the 2nd Niger Bridge project as scheduled was a top priority agenda to the President Muhammadu Buhari.

He described the bridge as "... a missed opportunity of the past that has become today's responsibility," adding that: "This is a front and center project for Mr. President to improve infrastructure to develop the economy."

The Minister's team for the inspection visit included the Controller of Works, Mr. Adeyemo Ajani and other high ranking ministry officials.