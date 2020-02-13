Nigeria: Enyimba Thrash Wikki Tourists to Ruin Abd'allah's Aba Return

13 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Champions Enyimba FC made it three wins in a roll in the NPFL after thrashing Wikki Tourists 3-0 in a rescheduled Matchday 11 fixture in Aba.

Stanley Dimgba, Austin Oladapo, and Victor Mbaoma scored the goals for the People's Elephant in what was a miserable homecoming for former Enyimba coach Usman Abd'Allah.

The match started very slowly with none of the team being able to take control of the match or creating any real chance to the disappointment of the fans who came out in their numbers.

However, the deadlock was broken on the stroke of halftime when Dimgba picked up the ball in midfield and combined beautifully with Cyril Olisema before delivering a powerful low strike into the back of the net.

The late first half goal seemed to have lifted Enyimba's spirits as they started the second half the better of the two sides dominating possession and creating chances.

The People's Elephant were rewarded for their effort in the 56th minute when Oladapo rounded off a double one-two play with Dimgba to double the lead.

Enyimba continued to produce beautiful football, replicating the kind of form that saw them win the title last season and it was no surprise they got a third.

Mbaoma was played through on goal by a beautiful pass from Oladapo. Mbaoma made no mistake as he got the ball into the bottom corner.

In all it was an outstanding performance from Enyimba who have now won their last four matches in all competitions including three in the NPFL.

The win also lifts Enyimba to 11th on the table still having four outstanding matches.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.