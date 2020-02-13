Nigeria: Enyimba Thrash Wikki Tourists to Ruin Abd'allah's Aba Return

Champions Enyimba FC made it three wins in a roll in the NPFL after thrashing Wikki Tourists 3-0 in a rescheduled Matchday 11 fixture in Aba.

Stanley Dimgba, Austin Oladapo, and Victor Mbaoma scored the goals for the People's Elephant in what was a miserable homecoming for former Enyimba coach Usman Abd'Allah.

The match started very slowly with none of the team being able to take control of the match or creating any real chance to the disappointment of the fans who came out in their numbers.

However, the deadlock was broken on the stroke of halftime when Dimgba picked up the ball in midfield and combined beautifully with Cyril Olisema before delivering a powerful low strike into the back of the net.

The late first half goal seemed to have lifted Enyimba's spirits as they started the second half the better of the two sides dominating possession and creating chances.

The People's Elephant were rewarded for their effort in the 56th minute when Oladapo rounded off a double one-two play with Dimgba to double the lead.

Enyimba continued to produce beautiful football, replicating the kind of form that saw them win the title last season and it was no surprise they got a third.

Mbaoma was played through on goal by a beautiful pass from Oladapo. Mbaoma made no mistake as he got the ball into the bottom corner.

In all it was an outstanding performance from Enyimba who have now won their last four matches in all competitions including three in the NPFL.

The win also lifts Enyimba to 11th on the table still having four outstanding matches.