South Africa: Jantjies Out As Masimla Starts At No 9 for Stormers

13 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Stormers coach John Dobson has named his team for their Super Rugby encounter against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Dobson made a few amendments to the team that beat the Bulls 13-0 at Newlands last weekend.

Scrumhalf Godlen Masimla, loose forward Juarno Augustus and prop Wilco Louw will all make their first starts of the season.

Masimla and Augustus come in for the injured Herschel Jantjies and Jaco Coetzee respectively, with Johan du Toit shifting to flank from the back of the scrum.

Stormers centurion Frans Malherbe is among the replacements, which include a fit-again JD Schickerling and scrumhalf Paul de Wet, who is set to make his first appearance of the season.

Dobson said that his team face a serious challenge if they are to maintain their winning start to the season.

"It is always a tough assignment to travel up to Johannesburg, but it is a challenge that the team has really embraced this week.

"We have made a solid start to the season at home, but we need to back that up with good performances away from home and that starts this weekend against the Lions," he said.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash at Ellis Park is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Willem Alberts, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Wandisile Simelane

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Johan du Toit, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Cobus Wiese, 21 Ernst van Rhyn, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis

