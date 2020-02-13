South Africa: EFF Adamant That It Will Disrupt Ramaphosa's SONA

13 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

The EFF has defended its plans to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address, saying it formed part of the party's oversight work.

Secretary general Marshall Dlamini on Thursday said the party would not pull back from its plans to hold Ramaphosa accountable for appointing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to his Cabinet.

In the past, the EFF disrupted former president Jacob Zuma's SONA addresses, calling for him to resign and pay back the money that went towards renovations of his homestead in Nkandla.

News24's wall-to-wall coverage of Ramaphosa's fourth SONA: news, analysis and live streams

During the Zuma years, EFF leader Julius Malema capitalised on the chaos caused by disruptions in the chamber, which often left former speaker Baleka Mbete seemingly unable to control the House.

"When we enter that Parliament, that is where we work. The issue of Gordhan is no small matter. The guy is presiding over state-owned enterprises.

"Today we can't guarantee access to electricity, and we keep saying the issue of electricity is no longer a luxury, it's a human rights issue. The guy is incompetent, the guy has lied to him [Ramaphosa] in front of the entire country and there are no consequences," he said.

In December last year, Ramaphosa assured the nation that there would probably be no load shedding between December 17 and January 13. Shortly after the new year, before the mooted January date, Eskom announced a fresh round of load shedding.

This led to Deputy President David Mabuza making a statement that Ramaohosa was deceived into making the assurance.

Dlamini continued: "We are saying he must do his job. If you are scared of your ministers, we are not scared of you. That is exactly what we are going to do and we are doing it at the right place. We said to Ramaphosa that we are going to give him an opportunity, but we are realising that he is a coward and a clown. We must put the pressure on him."

Earlier on Thursday, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina told News24 that disruptions to SONA were a form of anarchy which would be met with "high discipline".

On Tuesday, the EFF claimed that Parliament's security officers had a plan to "smuggle" police into the precinct.

The claims were rubbished by Police Minister Bheki Cele, who said the police would be outside to ensure law and order. Parliament described the claims as serving only to distract.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
South Africa Mourns Death of Founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.