The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reassigned the following Ministers, with immediate effect:

1. Hon. Bryan Acheampong, MP, Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security, is now Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior;

2. Hon. Henry Quartey, MP, deputy Minister for Interior, is now deputy Minister at the Ministry of National Security.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications