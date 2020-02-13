South Africa: Bloem Assignment Up Next for Dolphins in One Day Cup

Cape Town — The Dolphins travel to Bloemfontein to take on the Knights in their fourth match of the One Day Cup this Friday, looking for a third win of the campaign and second against the Free State side.

It has been a good start to the 50 over competition for the Dolphins who beat the Knights with a bonus point in their opening game, then beat the Momentum Multiply Titans in their second match on the road but lost their last game to the Cape Cobras.

In a large chase at the Pietermaritzburg Oval the Dolphins fought hard considering the elements played a significant part, however captain Kehsav Maharaj won't dwell on the past result as they look to continue their good form.

"Despite Duckworth/Lewis and a mini collapse during our batting innings I think we did well to get to where we did given what was happening last weekend in Maritzburg," Maharaj said.

"We played well against the Knights in the opening game but we know that they are a different prospect in their own conditions but hopefully a win here will set us up well for the first half of the competition.

"The Knights have some really good players so we know that it is going to be a difficult game for us but we are looking forward to the challenge on Friday."

It's been an almost reciprocal of last week weather-wise in Durban with rain dominating the first part and the sun returning in the latter stages. This has disrupted training for the Dolphins but Maharaj says the side have been busy given the conditions.

"We managed to have a bit of a break after the tough weekend last weekend with games on Friday and Sunday but it's been a good week of preparation even though there has been rain around.

"The guys have worked hard indoor and we have flown to Bloem early so we can get in some preparation done there before Friday."

The Dolphins will go into the clash with one change to their squad. Imran Tahir has played his three games and will now prepare for the Pakistan Super League starting next week.

The Dolphins will not make any decisions on the playing eleven until they have had a look at the surface at the Mangaung Oval.

