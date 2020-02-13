Eritrea: WHO Eritrea Held a Briefing Session With All UN Agencies On Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)

press release

WHO Eritrea Held A Briefing Session With All UN Agencies On Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

As part of the ongoing nationwide COVID-n2019 preparedness and response activities in Eritrea, the WHO Country Office facilitated a briefing session for all UN Agencies' staff members on Tuesday, the 11th Feb 2020. The briefing session was held at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers. The event was attended by Heads of UN Agencies and staff members.

It is to be recalled that, Eritrea under the leadership of Honorable Minister of Health, her Excellency Mrs Amina Nurhussein convened on January 30th 2020, a high-level ministerial briefing to brief national stakeholders on the on-going preparedness and response towards COVID-n2019 epidemic.

The briefing session organized for UN staff members was follow up to sensitize, inform and promote prevention messages on the ongoing COVID-n2019 epidemic. UN Resident Coordinator, Ms Susan Ngongi expressed commitment of UN Agencies to support the Government of Eritrea to prevent COVID-n2019 epidemic. Ms Ngongi informed staff members that the UN is committed to provide concerted support to complement ongoing efforts of the Government to prevent the occurrence of COVID-n2019. The UN has already established a UN COVID-n2019 Preparedness and Response technical committee as part of the ongoing preparations to support the Government should need arise.

The WHO technical presentation covered important information around COVID-n2019 epidemic including health promotion prevention messages as take away for members.

Dr Assefash Zehaie, ATM/Officer and Dr Almaz Zerai, UN Clinic Physician respectively facilitated the practical demonstration of hand washing, using elbow flex while coughing and social distancing strategies. Selected staff members also took turns to demonstrate required actions for better learning. Members were also given tips on what to do if they did not feel well, including making contacts with health care provider.

In his remarks, WHO Representative to Eritrea, Dr Martins Ovberedjo urged UN staff members to promote prevention, safe hygiene practices and remain vigilant. He also stressed on the need to avoid rumors and urged consolidation of UN wide support under the Resident Coordinator.