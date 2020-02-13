South Africa: Gogos Supporting Alleged Racist Adam Catzavelos Give Him a New Nickname - Mxolisi

Adam Catzavelos had an unlikely group of supporters in his racism case when he appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday. And they even gave him a new name.

Some of the senior citizens, who work with Catzavelos at the Seth Mazibuko Foundation in Orlando, Soweto, came to offer support to the man behind the viral k-word slur video taken on a beach in Greece in 2018.

Catzavelos was in court for argument in mitigation and aggravation of sentence. He pleaded guilty to crimen injuria in December last year.

During an adjournment, Catzavelos sat with the group of women whom he teaches breathing and meditation techniques as part of his settlement with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The women told the media they had renamed Catzevelos Mxolisi which means one who apologises.

He refused to speak to News24 about his new name. However, Catzavelos earlier told the court it had been a humbling experience to teach at the foundation.

"[The] response I got is phenomenal. I am now an Orlando boy."

He promised to continue working with the foundation after completing his community service.

News24 previously reported that in the viral clip, Catzavelos revelled in the fact there were no black people on the Greek beach he was visiting.

He can be heard saying: "Not one k***r in sight, f*king heaven on earth... You cannot beat this."

The video sparked widespread outrage and prompted the SAHRC to intervene.

Previously, Catzavelos reached an agreement with the Chapter 9 institution before the Equality Court, sitting in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, on August 29, 2019.

He agreed to pay R150 000 over a period of 30 months and to apologise for his comments he made in the video, News24 reported.

His case has been postponed to February 28 for sentencing.

