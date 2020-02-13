South Africa: Coetzee, Lerm Celebrate Milestones in Pro14

Cape Town — Southern Kings looseforward Ruaan Lerm and Cheetahs prop Aranos Coetzee will reach significant career milestones when they take the field in the PRO14 this weekend, with both players making their 50 th appearance for their teams.

Lerm will reach the milestone on Friday when the Southern Kings go up against Munster at Irish Independent Park in Cork, while Coetzee strikes his 50 on Saturday when the Cheetahs meet the undefeated Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin.

While the Port Elizabeth side will have their sights set on bouncing back strongly from successive defeats against their countrymen, the Cheetahs - who are in third place on the Conference A log - face a mammoth task trying to topple the defending champions to maintain a comfortable lead over the trailing sides in their pool with an eye on a possible playoff spot later in the season.

Lerm was delighted about making his 50 th appearance for the Southern Kings and said: "It is something special for me and something I've been looking forward to. When you start playing you look up to the greats and see them getting their 50 th and 100 th caps, so it is humbling."

With Munster having scored 62 points more than the Southern Kings in their 10 matches so far this season, the visitors will back their attack, but they will have to stand firm on defence after conceding 162 points more the hosts this season.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie, meanwhile, praised Coetzee's contribution to the team, especially in the set-pieces.

"He is one of the best scrummagers in the competition and that helps us a lot," said Fourie.

"A lot of teams scrum for penalties and it puts you under pressure if your tighthead is not up to standard. The big thing there for me is Luan (de Bruin) is very close to Aranos. I think in the scrum Aranos is better, but in general play Luan is an exceptional tighthead, so they complement one another."

The Free Staters will enter the clash as the underdogs given Leinster's fine form, but Fourie believes his team's attitude and self-belief will be vital.

"I think it is important to approach every game in the right way," added Fourie.

"If you have already lost the game in your head before you get out onto the field, then why even travel? Why not stay in Bloemfontein?

"We are going there with the knowledge they are the strongest team, but we know if we pitch up on the day, then we will have a chance to win. And if you don't think you have a chance, then you might as well not be in this competition.

"We have to play well and apply pressure on them. We can't think too much about what they are going to do."

Guinness PRO14 fixtures:

Munster v Southern Kings

SA time: 21:35

Date: Friday, February 14

Venue: Irish Independent Park, Cork

Referee: Nika Amashukeli

Assistant Referees: Sean Gallagher and Johnny Erskine

TMO: Charles Samson

TV: SS1

Leinster v Cheetahs

SA time: 16:30

Date: Saturday, February 15

Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin

Referee: Ben Whitehouse

Assistant Referees: Stuart Gaffikin and Gwyn Morris

TMO: Ian Davies

TV: SS2

Source: Sport24