Mozambique: Agreement On Oil and Gas Between Mozambique and Norway

Maputo — The Mozambican and Norwegian governments on Wednesday signed in Maputo a cooperation agreement in the field of energy, which seeks to build up Mozambique's capacity for sustainable oil and gas exploitation.

The agreement was signed by Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Nacamo and by Norway's Minister of International Development, Dag-Inge Ulstein. Witnessing the signing were President Filipe Nyusi and Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon, who is on a three day visit to Mozambique.

Before the signing ceremony Nyusi met with the Prince, and they discussed the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

Macamo told reporters that the meeting was fruitful in further strengthening ties of cooperation. She believed a new window has been opened in their partnership, allowing strengthened management of Mozambique's natural resources.

The agreement signed, she said, is intended to guarantee sustainable exploitation of Mozambique's hydrocarbon resources, without endangering the environment or frustrating the expectations of the Mozambican people.

"Norway has solid knowledge and experience in the oil and gas sector", continued Macamo, "which will help Mozambique in taking the right decisions in the management of revenue, as well as in the exploitation of the resources".

For his part, Ulstein said he hoped the new agreement will help put the energy sector truly at the service of the development of Mozambique.

To manage the natural resources of any country, he added, legislation is needed, and Norway has lengthy experience in developing laws for the oil and gas sector. Norway is willing to share this expertise with Mozambique, as well as assist in training and capacity building.

Ulstein said that hydrocarbon exploitation should be treated with great caution and pragmatism, so that these resources do not become a curse, but are instead a true catalyst of economic and social development.