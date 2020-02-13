Mozambique: Rains Cut Off Dombe and Mossurize

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 13 Feb (AIM) - Torrential rains in the central Mozambican province of Manica have cut off the Dombe administrative post and Mossurize district from the rest of the province.

From the provincial capital, Chimoio, regional road number 260 leads to Mossurize via Dombe. But two rivers have burst their banks, threatening two bridges on the road, and making traffic impossible.

From Chimoio vehicles can only reach the bridge over the swollen river Darue. Further west, on the Mossurize side, a tributary of the Licite river is also in full flood, cutting off access to Mossurize district.

On the road that links the main north-south highway (EN1) to Dombe, the bridge over the Mucorodzi river is currently submerged.

The head of the Dombe administrative post, Tomas Razao, told AIM that the only way to reach Dombe is by air.

"We've been under siege since Tuesday, because it has rained so much", he said. "Even now, it's still raining heavily. So far, there's been no loss of life. We are in permanent contact with the community leaders to know what is happening in each zone".

Razao said that large areas of farmland near the river banks have been submerged by the rising waters.

"All the crops that were planted on the banks of the rovers don't exist any more", he said. "They were swept away by the waters". He hoped that the farmers who have lost their crops might by able to recover with the second sowings.

Dombe has not yet fully recovered from cyclone Idai which hit the area in March 2019. Marks of the cyclone, which destroyed many homes, schools and other buildings, are still visible.