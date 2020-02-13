Malawi: MP Ngalande Invests K40m for Balaka North Mobile Clinic Project

13 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Balaka North Constituency parliamentarian, Anthony Ngalande, has bought three ambulances worth K40 million-using his personal money-in a bid to improve lives of people there.

The Bridge in Balaka North constructed with Ngalande's funds. Pic by Alfred Chauwa, Nyasa Times. Two of the ambulances. Pic by Alfred Chauwa-Nyasa Times

Ngalande who is independent, in an interview with Nyasa Times on Wednesday in Lilongwe, said he intends to use the ambulances as mobile clinics.

"The ambulances have already been procured and are presently in the country for the project to roll out," said Ngalande.

He said the initiative is coming in after he noticed that ordinary people in Balaka district trek long distance to access quality health care.

The legislator added that his passion is to transform lives of the people in the area, a thing which he said he has already started implementing.

He said when he was elected MP for the area, people faced various challenges such as poor roads and bridges.

So far, he said, he has completed some notable projects in his drive to develop his area.

He cited an examples of Toreza Kabango bridge which connects to Matola Village and Missu bridge which connects to Chinkwita Village.

Currently, he said his target is to upgrade the Balaka to Mbela road. Apart from that, he said, construction work is already underway for the Kachenga Bridge.

On water and sanitation Ngalande said currently 11 boreholes have been drilled, but he said the target is to drill 100.

He said: "During my campaign I promised to initiate provision of safe drinking water and this is exactly what I am doing."

On youth empowerment, he said so far the area has already benefited from the technical colleges which are being implemented across the country.

"The community college in the constituency was built by government and we commend government for the college which will improve the lives of the youth in my constituency," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.