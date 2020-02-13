Namibia: Who Advises Against Travel, Trade Restrictions With China

THE World Health Organisation says countries should not restrict travel and trade with China because of the coronavirus, as this could have damaging social and economic effects.

"WHO does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions for countries in the African region [... ] because the social disruption they cause and the intensive use of resources required outweigh the potential benefits," said the WHO health emergency and international health regulations officer, Petrus Mhata.

Mhata shared this sentiment during a media orientation and information session on the virus, which has now been renamed the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), in Windhoek yesterday.

Last week, the Namibian ambassador to China shared an unofficial communication via social media that the Namibian embassy in China would temporarily suspend granting visas to Chinese nationals.

The ministry of international relations could not corroborate this position and is yet to give the country's official position on granting visas.

A spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Namibia said their embassy had also not received official communication to this effect.

The embassy has advised countries to follow the recommendations instituted by WHO.

"We hope countries will respect and follow the recommendation of WHO and its director general. It is not the time to adopt a beggar-thy-neighbour approach but to jointly respond to the challenge," the chinese embassy said in a recent statement.

WHO's risk assessment has positioned the virus as a high risk globally.

Mhata says countries on the continent should take heed of the organisation's recommendations for putting in place measures to screen, detect and contain the virus; but that travel and trade restrictions are not necessary.

WHO's recommended measures include preparing for containment, including surveillance, early detection, treatment and contact tracing.

Namibia already has most of the mechanisms in place, and would soon join a host of other African countries that can test for the virus within their borders, the WHO country representative for Namibia, Charles Sagoe-Moses, confirmed.

Currently, 15 countries on the continent - namely South Africa, Senegal, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Gabon, Kenya, Algeria, Central African Republic, Mauritius, Madagascar, Uganda, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone - can conduct tests.

Last week, The Namibian reported that the health ministry had ordered reagents that would enable the country to test for the virus locally.

Namibia has no confirmed cases of the virus, with an earlier suspected case testing negative and two other reported cases thrown out as they did not match the profile of the virus. As of 11 February, 43 103 cases were confirmed globally. Of these, 99% (42 708 cases), and 1 017 deaths are from China. Thus far, only two deaths had been reported outside mainland China, in the Philippines, and Hong Kong.