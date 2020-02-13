Uganda: 122,000 Students Miss Admission to a-Level and Vocational Institutes

13 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Clare Muhindo

At least 122,411 students who sat for the Uganda Certification of Education examinations in 2019 have not been placed in any A-Level Secondary school or vocational training institute in the ongoing selection exercise at UMA multipurpose hall in Kampala.

A total of 330,060 students sat for the examinations. Of these, only 207,649 have been selected to join different secondary schools and vocational training institutes across the country.

Of the successful students, 100,580 have been admitted to secondary schools under the Universal Post O-level Education and Training Program (UPOLET), while 20,610 were selected to join non-UPOLET schools.

At least 74,040 were selected to join private schools that take part in the selection exercise. Primary teachers colleges have selected 8,319, whereas business, technical, vocational education and training institutes chose 4,100 candidates.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Commissioner Education Standards, Mr Baritazale Kule urged head teachers to declare names and numbers of unselected students.

"Do not put their names in the bag and go back to your schools. Transfer them to schools with smaller numbers and ensure the schools you have transferred them to sign for them," he said.

He added: "When a parent comes to your school and their child has not been admitted, you have the responsibility of tell them."

Additionally, Dr Kedress Turyagyenda, the director of education standards urged head teachers to ensure students get the necessary skills, keeping in mind the country's Vision 2040.

"Every learner matters, therefore, ensure that every child realises their potential, in spite of their background, economic or health status. By 2040, we hope to have transformed and modern society and this vision can never be realised if the people we are training are not transformed," she said.

The selection exercise, which started today is expected to end tomorrow and students are expected to report to their respective schools by the end of this month.

