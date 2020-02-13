Uganda: Kalangala Targets Rice Growers to Boost Revenue

13 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Sylvester Ssemugenyi & Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa

Authorities in the island district of Kalangala have passed a resolution to start taxing commercial rice growers as a way of boosting local revenue.

In addition to fishing and oil palm growing, upland rice growing is the new economic activity being embraced by islanders.

Currently, more than 5,000 households are engaging in the business and rice fields are mushrooming in islands of Buyovu, Bufumira, Bunyama and Kaazi, Bukasa, Bubeke.

Mr Robert Munaaba, the chairperson of Bufumira Sub-county, said their tax base was affected by 25 per cent after the closure of some fishing landing sites which were a major source of revenue for the area.

"We have agreed as Bufumira Sub-county executive to tax rice growers as a way of increasing our revenue collections in order to serve our people better," Mr Munaaba said on Tuesday.Under this new tax ordinance, all rice growers owning more than one acre, will be required to pay tax equivalent to five per cent of their harvest to the sub-county every season.

However, majority of rice growers have protested the new tax saying they were not consulted on the matter.

"We have struggled on our own to make this [rice growing ] a doable business and it is surprising that the district now wants to tax it," Mr Joseph Mulagwe, one of the prominent rice grower at Semawundo Village, said

The rice tax ordinance comes months after the district issued stringent guidelines to rice growers in the area. The authorities banned growing of rice within the 200 and 100 meters buffer zone for the lake and wetlands, respectively.

Routine growing of rice on the same piece of land and on hilltops within underlying Islands was also outlawed.

This followed wanton destruction of wetlands in the district by farmers who are venturing into rice growing which has of late become a lucrative business in Kalangala and neighbouring Mpigi District.

The Kalangala District chairperson, Mr Willy Lugoloobi, said the rice tax will first be enforced in Bufumira Sub-county before being rolled out in other sub-counties in the district .

"We also want to organise and register all rice growers like we did to commercial charcoal producers .So, we want them to dedicate a small portion of their produce to develop their area," he said.

At least 50 per cent of residents in Kalangala who lost their fishing gear and boats as a result of the ongoing crackdown on illegal fishing joined rice growing and charcoal burning within forest reserves which has affected the environment.

Last year, the district issued new guidelines to regulate commercial charcoal production where all charcoal dealers in the district have to acquire licenses for production and transportation of charcoal .

A license which goes for Shs36,000 is renewable every month.

The move, according to district authorities is intended to save the remaining natural forest cover in Kalangala where the rate of tree planting is low.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.