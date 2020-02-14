South Africa: Coronavirus - 67 Tests Come Up Negative, Still No Cases in SA - NICD

Photo: Jing Zhang/UN News
People wear face masks at China's Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport.
13 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says, as of Wednesday, 67 individual tests for the novel coronavirus have come up negative.

This means South Africa continues to have no confirmed cases of the virus which first broke out in Wuhan, China.

"Should there be a positive case, official information will be communicated by the national Department of Health, World Health Organisation and NICD," Jimoh said.

The institute said several laboratory controls were included in each test to control the specimen quality, correct functioning of the laboratory reagents and to monitor for contamination.

It added it would continue to provide preparedness training, guidance and support to healthcare professionals across the country and continent.

"So far, we have trained 650 health professionals, including medical doctors, environmental health practitioners, emergency personnel, nurses, and others."

Jimoh said the training included guidance on what samples to collect to confirm the diagnosis as well as how to best manage cases clinically and to prevent the spread of the virus to others while a diagnosis was being made.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

