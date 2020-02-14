Kenya: KCB Pull Out of Volleyball League Opener

Star-studded KCB have opted out of the 2020 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League first leg that takes centre stage at the Ruringu Stadium in Nyeri County on Friday.

The bankers, who finished second last season, were scheduled to play Bungoma County in their first match of the day, before battling Kenya Pipeline in their second match.

KCB coach Japheth Munala confirmed the development saying the players have not gelled.

"We have new players that we signed this season and definitely it will take time for them to synchronize with the other players. At the same time, we are currently training indoor at the KCB facilities in preparation for the forthcoming African Club Championship set for April in Egypt and going to play outdoor and again coming back to indoor, breaks the momentum ," said Munala, who doubles up as the national women's team assistant coach.

"I can't really tell whether we will participate in the other legs prior to the club championship, but time will tell. For now is to get the players in good form and ensure they have fitted well with our system of play, he added.

KCB signed national team captain Mercy Moim and middle blocker Edith Wisa from champions Kenya Prisons, on-form Sharon Chepchumba from Kenya Pipeline as well as Ugandan middle blocker Sharon Amito.

The four are expected to join regulars Noel Murambi, left handed Violet Makuto, Leonida Kasaya as well as Jemimah Siang'u and Rwandese setter Ernestine Akimanizanye among other players.

Friday's Fixtures

Men

GSU v Kenya Army (9am)

AP Kenya v Vihiga County (9am)

KPA v Prisons Mombasa (9am)

Kenya Forest Rangers v Prisons Nairobi (9am)

Equity BANK v Prisons Kenya (9am)

KDF v Western Prisons (9am)

Kenya Army v KDF (11am)

Western Prisons v Equity Bank (11am)

Prisons Kenya v Kenya Forest Service (11am)

Rift Valley Prisons v AP Kenya (11am)

Prisons Nairobi v KPA (1pm)

Vihiga County v GSU (1pm)

Prisons Mombasa v Rift Valley (1pm)

Women

DCI v KDF (9am)

Kenya Pipeline v Ashton (9am)

Kenya Prisons v Ashton (11am)

KDF v Bungoma County (11am)

Prisons Kenya v DCI (11am)