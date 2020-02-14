Kenya: 'Gor Mahia Will Still Be Champions,' Assures Defiant Polack

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack insists they are still on course to win the Kenyan Premier League title despite dropping crucial points their last two matches.

K'Ogalo lost 3-1 to Sofapaka last Sunday at Narok stadium before settling for a 1-1- draw against Western Stima on Wednesday at Moi stadium in Kisumu.

Polack, who is chasing his first trophy on Kenyan soil, expressed disappointment with the recent results but remains optimistic they can secure the title in the remaining 14 matches.

"I know we have not won in the last two matches but it is not true to say that it will be difficult for us to retain the league. We still have many matches and I'm only concentrating on my team not our opponents so that we can achieve our aim," he said.

Though Gor still sits top of the log, a win for Tusker (second) and Kakamega Homeboyz (third) next weekend would cut their lead to just a point.

"I have no pressure because in football you can either get a win, draw or a loss. We have not won twice but there are many matches remaining, we still have a chance to redeem ourselves," added Polack.

Gor face third-tier side Naivas in a round of 32 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup match on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani before resuming league action on February 23 against Zoo in Kericho.

Meanwhile, the record champions are set to face Bunge FC in a friendly match on Thursday afternoon at Maranda High School in Siaya.

The club's assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo has confirmed the development.

"We are playing Bunge FC as a way of commemorating 100 years of existence of the prestigious school. This will also be a way of bonding with our fans from Siaya County and will provide an opportunity for players to interact with our patron Raila Odinga," he told Nation Sport.

Bunge FC is an amateur side comprising of legislatures such as Nyali MP Mohammed Ali, Parliamentary Sports Committee chairman Victor Munyaka, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala among others.