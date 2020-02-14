Kenya: Mudanyi Remains Top After Kitante Open Second Round

13 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

Edwin Mudanyi remained at the top despite bogeying five holes on Thursday where only seven Kenyans survived the second round cut ofKitante Open golf tournament at the tough playing Uganda Golf Club course.

Mudanyi from Vet Lab Sports in Kenya, dropped shots over the second, seventh and ninth at the front nine with a birdie at the fifth while at the back nine, he bogeyed the 11th and 15th again with one birdie coming at the 13th, for three over par 75 which left him with a two rounds total of level par 144.

He was joined at the top by Nigeria's Andrew Odoh and Uganda's Philip Kasozi who posted one over and three over respectively, to also close the day on 144. "The course was totally different from round one. The windy was strong particularly at the back nine as the greens became even harder. I will continue pressing on until the last day," said Mudanyi.

Odoh, who missed many birdie chances, blamed everything on the greens.

"I had at least six lips out, five for birdies and one for a par though everything else was fine," said Odoh who bogeyed the third and sixth at the opening nine with birdies on the fourth and seventh, then bogeyed the 11th, 12th and 15th with birdies on the 13th and the home green.

Kasozi had an awful 40 at the first nine which was contributed by a double bogey at the par five-third, and single bogeys at the sixth and ninth. "Everything just didn't work the way I had planned. The wind was strong but my problems were mostly on the greens," said Kasozi who birdied the eighth, 13th, at the back nine where he also dropped shots at the 10th and 14th.

Besides Mudanyi, other Kenyans who made it through were Mathew Omondi and Dismas Indiza on two over par 146, Isaiah Otuke, Greg Snow, and Simon Ngige on five over, and Sujan Shah on six over par 150.

A total of 13 Ugandans fought their way to the final two rounds and will now begin the real chase for the points towards the Magical Kenya Open and a share of the Sh1 million prize fund.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation.

