Kenya: Ex-Rugby Stars in Johnnie Walker Series Mix

Action in the countrywide Johnnie Walker Golf series shifts to the scenic Limuru Country Club course this weekend for the eighth leg.

This follows the successful seventh leg at the hilly Sigona Golf Club course where Gakuo Ndirangu beat a big field of 248 points with a brilliant score of 42 points.

This weekend's competition, once again sponsored by East Africa Breweries through its premier whisky brand Johnnie Walker, has attracted a field of 208 which is likely to match the Sigona one particularly with post entries still being accepted.

Like the rest of the events in the series, the Limuru one has attracted a strong team from the rugby fraternity that include ex-rugby stars Humphrey Kayange and Lavin Asego among others.

Going however for the overall title among the Limuru members, will be some of the single figure handicap golfers such as long hitter Dennis Maara, former national team captain Francis Kimani and past Kenya Golf Union (KGU) chairman George Maara.

With the format being stableford off full handicap, the single figure handicappers will be facing some serious challenge from the middle and high handicap players who are enjoying some extra strokes.

Thika Sports Club's Patrick Ciano will be seeking a back-to-back victory in the guest category, having posted an impressive score of 38 points at Sigona.

Away in Machakos, the par 72 Machakos Golf Club will this weekend go out of its way to treat golfers to an exciting tournament sponsored by the club.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The club captain Joe Mboya said the club had decided to treat golfers attending the Country Music Extravaganza in Machakos hosted by the Royal Media's Jeff Koinange, to an interesting round of golf accompanied by various social activities and the usual sumptuous "Nyama Choma" on the course.

Dubbed the "Valentine's Golf Day", the event had at the time of writing attracted a field of 100 golfers though club captain Mboya said he will accepted many more through post entries.

"The golf course is currently a splendid condition and it gives golfers an opportunity to view the amazing hills and spectacular fauna and flora brought about by the recent rains," said Mboya.

Meanwhile, back at Sigona Golf Club, the country's leading lady golfers will be battling it out for top honours in the ladies Open which follows last weekend's Eldoret Ladies Open.

Among those drawn includes Kiambu's Joyce Wanjiru no doubt the country's top lady golfer, Vet Lab Sports Club's Agnes Nyakio and Mercy Nyanchama, as well as Channelle Wangare who is back after an injury, Esther Chumo of Eldoret, Limuru's Mwongeli Nzioka, and 10-year-old Belinda Wanjiru.