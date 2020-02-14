Kenya: Bunge Team Wallops Maranda

13 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Dickens Wasonga

Bunge Football Club beat Maranda High School's staff team 2-0 to win the second game of the Maranda centenary celebrations which entered the second day on Thursday.

A long shot from a free kick by Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki 20 minutes into the game put Bunge into the lead.

The lawmakers had an upper hand, dominating the match at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology ground.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Siaya Deputy Governor James Okumbe cheered on the team led by MPs Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Samuel Atandi (Alego-Usonga), Senator

Faki, Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town) and Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) to watch the match.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo was the captain of the Bunge team that dominated the match. Eric Nyoti scored Bunge's second goal in the 85th minute.

Bunge coach George Sunguti said despite his team training only once this year, it performed well.

Maranda coach Adongo Odongo attributed his team's loss to lack of adequate preparations. However, he praised goalkeeper Kennedy Ochieng.

