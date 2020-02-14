Kenya: Nyabuto Stars at Institutions Meet

13 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Benson Ayienda

Keroka Technical Training Institute's (KTTI) Tecla Nyabuto, 19, clocked 10:59:79 to win the 3,000 metres women's race during the Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutions Western Kenya Region Athletics Championship at Gusii Stadium on Thursday.

Fifty institutions are participating in the three-day event which kicked off on Wednesday.

"I had prepared well and I trained for one month. My opponents gave me stiff competition. I thank God I won," Nyabuto told Nation Sport.

Millicent Nyaberi, also from KTTI, was second with 11:02:41 and Jennifer Chebet (Shamberere) was third after clocking 12:57:78.

In the men's 10,000m race, Keroka's Machoka emerged winner with a time of 31:46:1, Mawego's Victor Kiprotich came second in 32:24:4 and Keroka's Pius Obara finished third (33:24:2).

Titus Mogusu bagged another gold medal for Keroka after he stopped the clock at 15:10:21 to win the 5,000m men's race.

