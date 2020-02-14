South Africa: A Learning Curve - SONAs Over the Years and the Commitment to Education

opinion

My concern is and has been about adequate and quality education. As such, I paid a lot of attention to what the president was saying in SONA 2020 regarding education and the new commitments made regarding education.

Immediately after President Cyril Ramaphosa said "thank you" it was clear that the glamourphoria was over. We all knew that after the red carpet was rolled away, and MPs and politicians realise they are not Hollywood stars but servants of the people of South Africa, reality would set in.

We will all wake up to the same South Africa that is the rainbow nation where inequities are as distinctive and as pronounced as the colours of the rainbow themselves; a country where commodities such as education are still languishing in the dejections of development.

If you are in North West province, one of the degenerating and poorly run provinces since the dawn of democracy, the story remains that five schools are still shut down because the provincial government failed to address concerns about a proposed high school project by the school governing body (SGB) members at Machakela-Mamodibo Secondary in Mogogelo Village in Hammanskraal, as an act of solidarity with SGB members of four...