South Africa: Ramaphosa Calls for Unity and Lists Major Deliverables

analysis

There was something for everyone in Thursday's Sona speech that ran a bit long at 7,415 words. And President Cyril Ramaphosa got to push his message of hope and unity - aka social compacts - as the future path for South Africa.

For the first time in democratic South Africa, Parliament suspended the State of the Nation Address (SONA). Disruption by parliamentary rulebook was the EFF's choice on Thursday night - first calling former president FW de Klerk a "murderer", then for the dismissal of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. The EFF finally walked out. And President Cyril Ramaphosa got his chance.

The nub of the EFF's persistent disruption by points of order lay in a small, but crucial technicality - every time the presiding officers asked the EFF MPs to take their seat, they did. And so the next step of the process - the removal of the rowdy MPs - could not kick in, regardless of the level of provocation that clearly frayed tempers in the House.

EFF members disrupt proceedings during president Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address. The annual presidential address comes in the midst of a harsh economic environment, service delivery failures, incapacitated SOEs,...