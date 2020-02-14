South Africa: #SONA2020 - Cosatu Hails Establishment of State Bank

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the State of the Nation Address at a joint sitting of Parliament, February 13, 2020.
13 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
press release By Matthew Parks

Cosatu is happy to hear that the government remains committed to implementing the resolution of the establishment of a State Bank. The government cannot outsource its developmental agenda to the private sector and a state bank will form the foundation of a developmental state.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions notes the State of the Nation Address delivered by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Speech succeeded in identifying the bottlenecks that have led to economic stagnation and has managed to focus on some of the solutions that have been proposed by the ANC Manifesto. We expect more details from the relevant departments during their budget votes and National Treasury to speak to what the SONA has committed to.

Cosatu appreciates the fact that 2020 SONA has acknowledged the fact that the public debt has exploded and is starting to haunt the South African population. The purchasing power of the working class has been shrinking because the working-class incomes are falling, and jobs continue to be lost. The current slowdown in the South African economy is indeed partly to corruption but also to a large extent, as a result of mismanagement of the economy by the policymakers and decision-makers who...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Govt Can't Do It Alone, Ramaphosa Tells South Africa
Challenges Facing Ramaphosa's Presidency
South Africa Aims to Restore Investor Confidence at WEF
Africa Ready to Partner With Investors - South Africa's Ramaphosa
Can South Africa's Ramaphosa Tighten Cadre Deployment Measures?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.