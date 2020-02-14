South Africa: Ramaphosa - 'A Key Priority Is to Fix Commuter Rail'

analysis

It's been one year since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he dreams of a South Africa that has bullet trains. In reality, this is easier said than done with a rail network that is crippled by arson, outdated infrastructure, extensive looting of the coffers of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, and vandalism. Then, a year later, in another State of the Nation Address, the president announces a cash injection of R1.4-billion each to fix two key rail lines.

At the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night, despite its disruptions and interruptions, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the state's rail agency would receive just over R1.4-billion to "provide a safe, reliable and affordable service".

During his speech, Ramaphosa announced: "A key priority this year is to fix commuter rail, which is vital to our economy and to the quality of life of our people... our rail network daily transports over a million commuters to and from work. We are modernising Prasa's rail network. The Central Line in the Western Cape and the Mabopane Line in Pretoria have been closed for essential refurbishment and upgrades. We are investing R1.4 billion in each of these lines to provide a...