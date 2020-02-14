Rwanda: American Chamber of Commerce Visits DP World Kigali - Rwanda's Dry Port

American Chamber of Commerce in Rwanda (AMCHAM) delegates, on Wednesday 12th, toured DP World Kigali to learn how import and export services have been revolutionized. After the visit, Lauren Nkuranga who led delegates expressed their commitment to strengthening their businesses in Rwanda.

Delegates toured DP World's two fully functional bonded warehouses with modern racking system that has been newly introduced in Rwanda and operated by articulated forklifts the second of its kind in Africa. They were explained world-class logistics services that eased, for instance, Truck-Turnaround time from 10 days to three days within the free-time range.

As DP World goal is to make logistics easy and affordable in Rwanda, AMACHAM members were relieved by how fast and easy their businesses will be made by the Dry Port's services.

"As AMCHAM, we are always looking for better ways to do business and with DP World, we see a lot of opportunities to get our products into and out of Rwanda more easily. One of our biggest challenges is transparency in cargo movements and we have seen a solution here at DP World," Lauren Nkuranga says.

Nkuranga, as one of American businesspeople in Rwanda and member of AMCHAM made the comment after touring DP World Kigali Logistics Platform at Masaka, Kicukiro.

She also added that DP World's kind of services will enable business people worldwide to see Rwanda as attractive place for their businesses, and encourage growth of businesses in Rwanda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The U.S Ambassador to Rwanda, Peter Vrooman who was among the delegates, told The New Times that they wanted to bring American businesspeople for a familiarization visit to the dry port to see some opportunities in trans-shipments to Rwanda.

"We learnt that the possibilities of movements of cargo has been enhanced by this facility. It is easy to ship in or out big number of containers with different kind of cargoes. I think the transparency and simplicity will be advantageous to businesspeople here in Rwanda," the Ambassador says.

DP World's further plans to grow

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Sumeet Bhardwaj, further development will continue in the second phase as the demand grows.

"We are in discussions with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to have an extension to the second phase that will have more improved facilities," he said.

The CEO disclosed that the second phase will be built on around 6.5 hectares and that there are plans to create more non-bonded facilities with a packaging plant and dedicated commodity facilities. The next phase will also have office facilities for customers.

The project will take 8 months-1 year to be completed from the handover of land by MINICOM to DP World.

DP World was granted a 25-year concession to develop and operate a new logistics centre in Kigali, Rwanda. The first phase was launched in 2019 built on 13 hectares with spacious container yard and warehousing facilities. The total project cost $35 million.