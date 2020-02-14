Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - Women Teams Urged to Make the Most of Home Advantage

Christophe Mudahinyuka has urged the women's national beach volleyball teams to make the most of home advantage when, next month, Rwanda hosts the second round qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Rwanda was earlier this week confirmed to host Group B qualifiers from March 25 to 29 on the shores of Lake Kivu, in Rubavu District.

The best two countries, from a pool of five, will automatically qualify for this year's Beach Volleyball African Championships, which also serve as the final qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, Mudahinyuka, the Rwandan teams' head coach, urged his players to make the most of home advantage before tipping them to go through to the final round.

"I think we have got what it takes to reach the final round, and now our chances have received a boost of hosting the tournament. We must make the most of home advantage," he said.

Hosts Rwanda will be vying for one of the two available Group B tickets against Morocco, Niger, Sudan and South Africa.

Rwanda reached the second round after finishing top of sub-zone 5 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, last month.

The two teams representing the country in the Olympic qualifiers start non-residential training on Sunday, February 16, and will be reporting to residential camp on March 15.

Teams:

Team A: Charlotte Nzayisenga and Valentine Munezero

Team B: Judith Hakizimana along with Seraphine Mukantabana