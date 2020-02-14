Kenya: Update - Why Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa Has Been Arrested

13 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was on Thursday arrested by police over claims he attempted to convince Turkish nationals he could secure them a deal to sell firearms in Kenya in exchange for a ten percent commission, Nairobi News understands.

Echesa was nabbed within Nairobi's CBD and taken to Kilimani Police Station.

The former CS was then transferred to the Directorate of Criminal (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu road while in handcuffs.

Media reports indicate the Turkish nationals have also been sighted at the DCI headquarters recording statements.

ECHESA'S CAR IMPOUNDED

Echesa's car, whose make and model we are yet to establish, has also been impounded and is said to be an important exhibit in the case.

The detectives are also said to have found Echesa in possession of documents that could prove crucial in this case.

This is the second time in a year that Echesa is getting on the wrong side of the law.

Last September, he was arrested reportedly in relation to a number of killings in his hometown in Matungu where 21 people lost their lives. He was later released without charge.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

