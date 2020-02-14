Nigeria: Govt to Give N36m to Anyone Who Finds Cure to Coronavirus

Images combined from a 3D medical animation, depicting the shape of coronavirus as well as the cross-sectional view. Image shows the major elements including the Spike S protein, HE protein, viral envelope, and helical RNA.

The Federal government on Thursday challenged Nigerian scientists to find solution to the dreaded Coronavirus currently threatening the world.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu who gave the charge also pledged a N36 million Prize for any Nigerian scientist who finds the cure.

The Minister spoke at the send forth party organised in honour of the former director of Chemical Technology in the ministry, who recently retired.

He explained that the N36 million pledge was to encourage the local scientists tog to venture into innovative and reassure them that Federal government is very much supportive to research and development.

The Minister further charged the scientists to be proactive in finding lasting solutions to human challenges to prove to the world that Nigeria has the capacity to address human problems not only at local scale but at global level.

" I am confident that our scientists have what it takes to find solution to our problems and make Nigeria be self reliant. I have no doubt in my mind that they can do it.

"This is the only way we can reposition our nation to be self reliant: creating jobs, fight poverty and create wealth for our people in line with President Buhari's agenda."

"We are doing our best to encourage them in this regard. I challenge them to go into research and find solution to Coronavirus so that the world will know that we have the best minds we can be proud of.

"I am challenging our scientists On behalf of the Ministry, I am pledging the sum of N36million for any Nigerian scientist that finds solution to Coronavirus.

"We will not go to bed or rest until solution is found to this disease," he added.

Vanguard