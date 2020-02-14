South Africa: Happy Valenzuma Day - but We Don't Want Flowers, Just Honesty and Contrition

opinion

Happy anniversary South Africa! Two years ago we and former president Jacob Zuma consciously uncoupled as millions of South Africans let out a collective sigh of relief and even a loud cheer or two.

All that hot air buoyed the nation, which keenly looked forward to better days... former president Jacob Zuma himself seemed in good spirits and did not quite deny that he did not jump so much as he was pushed.

What he did deny was any wrongdoing while proclaiming that he would serve party and country till the end, or till Jesus returned, whichever came first.

Regardless of his utterances, many South Africans, in the modern way, held a just-divorced/newly-single I'm-so-much-better-off-without- you-good-riddance party and started a new romance.

Giddy with relief at the bloodless coup, notoriously optimistic South Africa set about looking to the future and a new dawn.

Two months or thereabouts before that momentous Valentine's Day 2018, when Zuma resigned as president of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa had been elected president of the ANC at the party's 54th elective conference.

There was something in the air, and it moved across the country and South Africans felt the stirrings of hope.

The ANC had had enough,...