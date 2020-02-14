South Africa: Happy Valenzuma Day - but We Don't Want Flowers, Just Honesty and Contrition

14 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By An Wentzel

Happy anniversary South Africa! Two years ago we and former president Jacob Zuma consciously uncoupled as millions of South Africans let out a collective sigh of relief and even a loud cheer or two.

All that hot air buoyed the nation, which keenly looked forward to better days... former president Jacob Zuma himself seemed in good spirits and did not quite deny that he did not jump so much as he was pushed.

What he did deny was any wrongdoing while proclaiming that he would serve party and country till the end, or till Jesus returned, whichever came first.

Regardless of his utterances, many South Africans, in the modern way, held a just-divorced/newly-single I'm-so-much-better-off-without- you-good-riddance party and started a new romance.

Giddy with relief at the bloodless coup, notoriously optimistic South Africa set about looking to the future and a new dawn.

Two months or thereabouts before that momentous Valentine's Day 2018, when Zuma resigned as president of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa had been elected president of the ANC at the party's 54th elective conference.

There was something in the air, and it moved across the country and South Africans felt the stirrings of hope.

The ANC had had enough,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.