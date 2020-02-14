Kenya: Brexit to Boost Kenya Flower Earnings This Valentine's Day

13 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Kenyan floriculture companies are upbeat about this Valentine's period despite the general apprehensions following the United Kingdom's implementation of the Brexit deal earlier this month.

This is according to Primarosa Flowers Limited Managing Director Bobby Kimani who says the exit from the European Union grants the United Kingdom the ability to purchase its flowers directly from flower farms across the globe at affordable and negotiated prices, thus bypassing the auctions.

The United Kingdom has been buying its flowers at the annual flower auction in the Netherlands approximately at US$3 billion per annum.

"The United Kingdom consumes a considerable number of Kenyan flowers and going forward, they will be in a position to purchase larger volumes at favourable prices directly from the source," Kimani said.

Kenyan cut flowers are sold in more than 60 countries worldwide and at present, Kenya is the lead exporter of roses to the European Union commanding a global market share of about 38 percent.

About 50 percent of Kenya's exported flowers are sold at the Dutch auctions.

After the Netherlands, Britain is the second-largest export destination for Kenyan cut flowers, buying nearly 18 percent of the flowers produced in the country.

Earlier this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks which mainly focused on furthering the already strong ties between Kenya and the United Kingdom.

During their meeting in London, the Heads of State inter alia discussed trade relations between their respective countries in the aftermath of Brexit. Prime Minister Johnson seemed optimistic about trade and said that Kenya was recognized as a key partner in Africa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.