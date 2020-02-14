Tanzania: Govt Warns Importers of Banned Plastic Bags

14 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By A Correspondent, Dar es Salaam

MINISTER of State in VicePresident's Office (Union and Environment), Mussa Zungu has warned traders who continue to import banned plastic carriers from neighbouring countries that they will face stern legal measures.

He said the dishonest traders will be arrested and charged so as to stop the bad practice.

He said the government is aware of 'dirty game' which involves the importation of banned plastic bags.

He said the banned materials are imported from neighbouring countries.

"We have discovered in our investigation that some dishonest traders in neighbouring countries are colluding with local traders to bring in banned materials, I would like to sound a warning that we are going to arrest them and serious legal measures will be taken against them," he said.

According to the Minister, most of the illegal imported products are also substandard and that they are dangerous to environment.

"We need carriers that are approved for use in our country, failure to comply, we will ask the investor to allocate his fund to another area," said Mr Zungu.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.