South Africa: Transport Department Is 'In a State of Desperation'

Having heard evidence of a poorly operated licensing system and a conflict resolution mechanism in disarray, on Thursday 13 February the commission of inquiry into taxi violence heard that the Department of Transport was in a state of desperation.

The deputy director for conflict resolution registration and monitoring at the department, Peter Dhlamini, told the commission that the department was finding it hard to keep the sometimes wayward minibus taxi industry on a leash.

Dhlamini said, "The Department of Transport is in a state of desperation. We are struggling to formalise this mode of transport."

Evidence leader Richard Mkhabela asked Dhlamini to "please expand on the desperation part".

"It's not nice to hear of the killing of even a single member of the taxi industry. We are desperate to end the spillage of blood," said Dhlamini.

Soweto associations Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and the Witwatersrand Taxi Association's (WATA) long-standing dispute came to the fore during the hearing on Thursday.

