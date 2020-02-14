Angola: Minister Defends Equality in Technological Careers

13 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister of Education, Ana Paula Elias, defended this Thursday, in Luanda, the promotion of gender equality in all careers related to technologies and innovation, to reduce the existing disparity between men and women in scientific research.

The Cabinet minister was speaking at the opening session of the workshop on "Challenges for Women in Science", on the occasion of the International Day for Women and Girls in Science and Radio, held at the Higher Institute of Telecommunications, Information and Communication, located at Rangel Urban District.

According to the official, it is necessary to reduce the differences between men and women and promote essential skills for employment, in order to contribute to rapid socio-economic growth.

Without providing comparative data, Ana Paula Elias considered the challenge to reduce the gap between men, women and girls in the technology sector as important.

During the speech, she praised the radio's adaptation to technological evolution over the years, allowing the Media to continue its information task with the population.

The festivities of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and Radio, celebrated on February 11, are led by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and by UN Women, in collaboration with institutions and partners of the civil society that promote access and participation of women and girls in science.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.