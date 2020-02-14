Angola: Minister Defends Equality in Technological Careers

Luanda — The minister of Education, Ana Paula Elias, defended this Thursday, in Luanda, the promotion of gender equality in all careers related to technologies and innovation, to reduce the existing disparity between men and women in scientific research.

The Cabinet minister was speaking at the opening session of the workshop on "Challenges for Women in Science", on the occasion of the International Day for Women and Girls in Science and Radio, held at the Higher Institute of Telecommunications, Information and Communication, located at Rangel Urban District.

According to the official, it is necessary to reduce the differences between men and women and promote essential skills for employment, in order to contribute to rapid socio-economic growth.

Without providing comparative data, Ana Paula Elias considered the challenge to reduce the gap between men, women and girls in the technology sector as important.

During the speech, she praised the radio's adaptation to technological evolution over the years, allowing the Media to continue its information task with the population.

The festivities of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and Radio, celebrated on February 11, are led by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and by UN Women, in collaboration with institutions and partners of the civil society that promote access and participation of women and girls in science.