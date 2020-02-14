Angola: Minister On Actions for Angola to Climb 15 Positions in Doing Business

Luanda — The country needs a much more energetic action to climb 15 positions in the Doing Business indicator, based on the goals established in the National Development Plan, declared on Thursday in Luanda, the Minister of Economy and Planning, Sérgio Santos.

Speaking at the opening of a seminar on "Doing Business 2020" and Business Improvement, in Angola ", Sérgio Santos stressed that on the part of the holder of the Government Branch there is already an unequivocal position on the need to improve the assessment of the country's performance.

"In order to get an idea of ??the degree of commitment on the subject of the insolvency and corporate recovery regime, the Holder of the Government decided to hold an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers on Saturday, for the diploma to pass, all because we do not understand each other, many legal quarrels, and of another nature, discussions that we could have had at times, we do not have ", he stressed.

Sérgio Santos highlights the partnership that has existed since 2017 with the World Bank, for Angola to improve its positions in "Doing Business", despite having positive experiences, for having advanced some positions in the indicators, but also negative experiences such as the setback in the indicator of the year 2019 as Doing Business 2020.

Angola dropped 4 places in the global ranking, from 173 to 177, in a universe of 190 countries analyzed by the World Bank.

The official recalled that they were in Washington, in the office where the report is prepared, to ask for help from the WB, which has already responded positively, with technicians who will help to understand to what extent Angola can overcome its difficulties to rise much more in the indicators.