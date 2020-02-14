South Africa: No Vacant Posts for Newly Qualified Teachers in Western Cape

13 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Teaching posts in the Western Cape aren't just scarce, there aren't any. Unemployed newly qualified teachers and thousands of children are being turned away from schools which are already bursting at the seams. The Western Cape Education Department says its hands are tied -- it doesn't have the budget to remedy the situation. The graduates have come together to propose a way forward before more teachers stray from the field.

The number of teacher posts has increased in the Western Cape's public schools by 429 from 2019 to 2020. Currently, they are all occupied.

Students continue to be turned away from schools because there is simply no space for them -- at the end of January, there were more than 6,000 unplaced scholars.

Yet, there are newly qualified teachers who are unemployed.

The Western Cape Education Department says teachers are employed based on the number of posts available, not the number of students qualifying as teachers.

"The WCED would like to create more teaching posts to reduce class sizes and create more space for new enrolments. However, this is limited by available budget. Unfortunately, the provincial equitable share allocated to the Western Cape is not increasing at the same rate...

