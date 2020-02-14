Uganda: Inmate Shot Dead During Botched Escape Attempt

13 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Yahudu Kitunzi

An inmate at Maluku Government Prisons in Mbale District in eastern Uganda has been shot dead after he attempted to escape.

Mugoya Gimoyi, 20, a convict of being in possession of stolen property and possession of Government Stores had been sentenced to four years with effect from December last year.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei said the deceased was shot by a prison warder in the thigh as he attempted to flee by jumping over the prison's facility fence.

"The Information we got from the officer in-charge Mbale Government Prisons, SSP Jolly Robert Bamutura was that one inmate, a male adult had been shot at while escaping from the facility. A team of detectives from homicide squad and scene of crime officers rushed to the Scene of crime. The victim was found lying down on the ground bleeding from the left thigh but when examined, he was already dead, "said Mr Tukei.

Mr Tukei told Daily Monitor that they have started investigating the circumstances under which inmate was shot.

According to him, the deceased was serving a sentence of four years with effect from 12/12/2019.

By press time, the body was still lying in Mbale municipal council mortuary pending autopsy.

However, the Uganda Prisons Spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine said Gimoyi died in the hospital contrary to the police spokesperson's account that he died at the scene.

"They tried to stop him from jumping the wall but he went ahead. The prisoner warder tried to disable him but accidentally the bullet got him. They rushed him to Mbale regional referral hospital but died upon arrival because of over bleeding," said Mr Baine.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

