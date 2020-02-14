Malawi Electoral Commission Plays Down Office Closures

13 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says the forceful closures of its offices in the country's cities will not affect operations of the pollster.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the pollster still operating

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said this on Thursday after Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) forced the closure of the offices to force MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and other commissioners to resign following the Constitutional Court election case ruling which said that the presidential election was marred by irregularities and anomalies which had been widespread, systematic and grave that the results had been compromised.

"Operations of the Malawi Electoral Commission have not been affected. We have offices all over the country so our staff in other offices are working," he said.

HRDC closed MEC offices in Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu triggering fears that the closure might affect the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election in five months time.

Ansah told a parliamentary hearing that she is due for retirement this year but has refused to step aside following the court ruling, saying she would only do so when the Supreme Court upholds the ruling.

One of the commissioners Mary Nkosi however said she could not resign now because she feared she could lose her benefits which include her gratuity.

But commissioner Moffat Banda ruled out resigning following the flawed election.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.