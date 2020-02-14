Malawi: DPP's Chimbanga Touts Chilima Candidacy for Malawi Fresh Elections in Leaked Audio

A leaked phone conversation between councillor for Soche east Leonard Chimbanga and a woman identified as Angela McJessie has exposed the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) strategies which the youth are imposing on the top officials, for the forthcoming Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential elections.

Chimbanga: Chilima is fresh and DPP feels is an attractive candidate for fresh elections

Chimbanga was until his defection to the ruling party soon after the May 31 2019 elections a UTM party deputy publicity secretary and touted its president Saulos Chilima as the best candidate to government Malawi for transformation.

The conversation, which Nyasa Times has, Chimbanga is touting Chilima as the "fresh" leader suited to guide the country in the forthcoming elections and that DPP would be on cloud nine to have him if he can accept.

Chimbanga has taken to Facebook to confirm the authenticity of the audio clip and expressed "regret" that it has "caused injury to certain individuals."

He said: "This was private conversation with a supposedly friend which are now in the public domain."

The audio clip indicates that DPP youth arm has risen against the top party officials that they want some on the reknowned faces out of the system if the party is going to retain power during the elections.

He indicated that the reforms they are demanding come amidst disbelief amongst the party faithfuls which has led some of them to almost give up.

"You know what has happened eti? That the court case sinayende bho, everyone is down with the ruling, the likes of Mike Tembo, so I am encouraging them that you cant.. mafana awawa akusangalala you can't be seen that you are defeated .. Sometimes you must be able.. mmm dust yourself basi.. nde panopa anthu amene tili active ndineyo ndi Bob uja eti, ndi Grey," he is heard as saying emphasizing that when he said Grey, he meant Gresham Chapita, MBC Head of News.

Commenting on his Facebook post on the possible coalition between UTM's Chilima and DPP, he said that his move was sanctioned ruling party top brass, because there are a lot of things happening behind the scene.

"You must know that when I did that, I was also sanctioned because in politics, things don't happen for the sake of it but there things happening behind the scene and, there are some people who think it's a good idea, even some from UTM. I am in talks with some people, there are groups that have been formed. So, it's a good thing than working with Malawi Congress Party (MCP), that's why we are doing it, its up to you guys... "

Asked as to what really DPP is afraid of MCP, Chimbanga answered that its because of political ideologies that the parties do not share.

"Congress is a conservative party, we are not, we are liberals, you (UTM) are also liberal and I hope you know the difference. These people (MCP), they can vote for someone even if they don't know you provided that you are MCP," he said.

He added: "MCP is more of a cult, they are lacking in ideas reflection, these are really really messed up, they are messed up people the way they think, they still think that Kamuzu is still alive, ndiopoila, they are messed up those people, don't be cheated with those front office guys, the party's spirit is really messed up.

"The way they think, the way they do things you can't compare with Chilima, Chilima is fresh. Kumene kujako olo kutakhala kuti kulibe nsewu anthu akuvuta alibe nazo ntchito anthu akhoza kuvotelabe MCP, so you can't compare MCP with UTM and DPP, you can't work with people with such mind-set, it is the same as a Church.. that's why they can't respect you (UTM), they think that tnhey ahave won the case on their own, yet had it been that UTM didn't go to court the case could reach this far, all they wanted was a recount, so they are messed up.

"Achewa samaganiza bhobho, inenso I am a Chewa, those people samaganiza bhobho, am from from Dedza, and they are all MCP diehards but I tell them that ndinu anthu oyipa kwambiri, kwathu ndikosauka but you know what, I would rather let them suffer because samaganiza bhobho, they must continue suffering until they are natured and start thinking as such, You see, anthu opusa umawasiya penapake azivutika, you cannot help them," he said.

When the woman put to him that people think that he is doing what he is doing because he wants to go back UTM, Chimbanga said he can't do that because once he goes back to UTM it will mean the end of his political career.

"I cant, I am very happy in DPP and for your information, pali zambiri zimene zikuchitika zina sindingathe kukuuza eti... ..," he said

He further said: "There are a lot of changes otherwise all of us will not help them during campaign. We want Chilima to be given all his benefits first, we want Chilima to be respected, we have stold them that Everton Chimulirenji must go, we don't want him anymore as well as the like of Mr [Francis] Mphepo.

"Our youth directorate need a complete overhaul, the current leadership cannot inspire anyone, they can't give even an English interview on TV, so they need to give us money to start campaigning," he said that the movement is being led by himself, Bob Chinmkango and Greyshan Chapita and that they have agreed that the whole campaign will be led by the youth.

Asked that the party has the most feared people on the forefront such , Chimbanga said "listen to me, for one week we are striking to impose our demands, if they will not implement them we will not be involved in the campaign, even if MCP wins we don't care."

He emphasized that their network has a lot of people.

"Panopa anthu sangapange chilichonse, you know that bwana athu (APM) aja kupanga nsonkhano anthu sangabwele? Nde muona mmene zikhalire," adding that foul-mouthed minister Charles Mchacha is also going.

He further indicated that the President knows everything that is happening on the ground and that the party will be forced to act on their demands after ignoring such calls for a long time because this time around they will the youth for the forthcoming campaign.

"Palibe angamake, but we have to be strong.. they have to do what we want if they want us to campaign, panopa nde mphwanga palipose pamangana, ndipo pamangana, we all want to support Chilima. Haven't you nioticed that we are united in all our activities? He said adding that all along he was not added to party groups saying now they have no choice and "I am fearless, I talk what I want and am not afraid of anyone and I talk what I feel is right. Ine sindimagawa ma sweet."

He added, "Mesa court linalamula, Chilima amupatse zinthu zake, tidzamufuna ndipo timufuna."

On Chilima's possible reaction to to the purpoted DPP-UTM alliance, Chi,mbanga said that he has no Choice because there are possibilities that MCP will use and dump him.

"Withouht Chilima, MCP could have won the elections, they hate him," he said.

Chimbanga has since said he is "sorry" for his actions.