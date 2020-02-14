Malawi: Magistrate Viva Commits Kottana Murder Suspects to High Court

13 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Lilongwe's principal magistrate court on Wednesday committed murder suspects of a young lady Kotana Chidyaonga to the High Court.

Magistrate Viva Nyimba: Commits matter to High Court

Principal magistrate Viva Nyimba told the suspects, who included Chidyaonga's boyfriend that he did not have powers to hear the case.

"The laws of the Republic of Malawi empowers the High Court to hear murder cases, not lower courts," he said.

The suspects have been committed to the High Court amid disagreements over the cause of the death.

It was earlier reported that Chidyaonga's death was caused by snake bite but pathologist Charles Dzamalala said her death was caused by a poison substance called termic.

However, the murder suspects have hired another pathologist who maintains that Chidyaonga died of snake bite.

